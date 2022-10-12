RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike to support Rivers flood victims with N1bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Wednesday, approved the sum of N1 billion for emergency relief for flood victims in the state.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [TheCable]
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [TheCable]

Read Also

He said that the amount was to enable the vulnerable families to cope with the devastating flood that had affected their homes and farmlands, thus forcing them to relocate to safer places.

The governor, who empathised with the flood victims, also set up a task force to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to the affected communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six-man task force was headed by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau (SSB), Dr George Nwaeke.

Other members included: Mrs Inime Aguma (Secretary), Mr Hope Ikiriko, Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Mr Vincent Job, Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA and Mr Chukwuemeka Onowu, Director of Administration, Ministry of Special Duties.

NAN also reports that all members of the task force had been directed to meet with the governor on Oct. 13.

Wike, who also appointed 28,000 Special Assistants for all the political units in the state, said that the appointments took immediate effect.

NAN recalls that the governor had, on Oct. 11, appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASTMA vows to take tough action against BRT drivers

LASTMA vows to take tough action against BRT drivers

2023 Appropriation Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

2023 Appropriation Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

Nigeria to loan 7 Benin Bronzes to U.S. Museum for 5 years

Nigeria to loan 7 Benin Bronzes to U.S. Museum for 5 years

Wike to support Rivers flood victims with N1bn

Wike to support Rivers flood victims with N1bn

Jonathan, Amaechi party with Elumelus after national awards [PHOTOS]

Jonathan, Amaechi party with Elumelus after national awards [PHOTOS]

PDP: I'm aware of the pains my party has caused Nigerians - Banky W

PDP: I'm aware of the pains my party has caused Nigerians - Banky W

Peter Obi already has 15m votes in the bag - Labour Party boasts

Peter Obi already has 15m votes in the bag - Labour Party boasts

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed missing as LP unveils presidential campaign council

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed missing as LP unveils presidential campaign council

Ocean threatens Ibeno community as NDDC abandons crucial project

Ocean threatens Ibeno community as NDDC abandons crucial project

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU