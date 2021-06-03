RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Wike tells IPOB separatists: 'We will blow your heads off, bury you like vultures'

The governor has called on all criminals operating from Rivers to repent.

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (Channels)
Wike accuses FG of exposing residents of his state to coronavirus (Channels) Pulse Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatists who engage in arson, robbery and murder that they could be amputated and buried like vultures.

He added that stories bordering on how IPOB members arm themselves with charms in order to remain invincible or evade arrest, are all myths.

"When people say IPOB...they are carrying juju. No problem, that's what you say. But what's happening? Are they not dying? So, let nobody deceive you with juju.

"All of you criminals who are here, say: 'today, 2nd of June 2021, I repent'. If you don't repent, the period has come. You will die, your parents will not bury you.

"We will bury you like vulture. Either your hand will be cut off, or they will blow your head off. Your parents would not even know that you are dead," the governor thundered in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

IPOB agitators desire an Igbo-speaking nation called Biafra, carved out of present day Nigeria.

Previous attempts to declare a Biafran state, notably in 1967, resulted in a civil war that consumed more than a million lives.

President Buhari recently said that those clamouring for a Biafra state today are too young to unpack just how horrible and traumatic the 1967-1970 civil war was--and still is-- for nascent Nigeria.

Separatists have been blamed for renewed killings and torching of democracy facilities in an increasingly restive southeastern region, in recent times.

Wike has repeatedly said that Rivers won't be part of a Biafra Republic, if one is eventually created.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

