Wike threatens to blacklist construction company over FCT road project

News Agency Of Nigeria

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike during a road project inspection [NAN]

Wike gave the warning in Abuja on Wednesday, after inspecting some road projects in the territory.

The Southern Parkway road project connects the Ecumenical Centre, through the Federal Capital Development Authority office complex/NTA and Nnamdi Azikiwe Way in the city centre.

When the minister queried the contractor on the installation of streetlights, the Managing Director, Ziad Mouannes, said they would have to meet with the minister to discuss issues of variation.

Wike, who could not hide his disappointment, said he would not be a party to any variation, stressing that he had paid the company about 97 per cent of the contract sum.

“We agreed on the funding pattern, and I can authoritatively tell you that we have not failed.

“When I asked them about the streetlights, he (the company’s Managing Director) talked about variation. From the records that I have, we have paid 97 per cent.

“You know I will never accept that because we have funded the project very well without any failure on our part. I have told them categorically that there cannot be any variation on that project.

“If they don’t complete it on time, I am going to blacklist the company, that is the truth of the matter. Nobody will toy with us; nobody will try to outsmart us; we are not going to accept it,” the minister said.

He further emphasised that the issue of variation was not on the negotiation table.

Speaking generally on the road projects inspected, the minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far.

“We saw what Setraco is doing, it is quite comprehensive, and that will change the landscape of the area, and I am happy with the quality of the job.

“Then we went to Guzape where Gilmor Engineering Nigeria Ltd is constructing the road network, and we are happy that the company reiterated its commitment to deliver the project by May 20.

“At Arterial Road N20, also by Gillmor, from Northern Parkway (N8) Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Way to the Outer Northern Expressway, you can also see the quality of work they are doing.

“I strongly believe that we will meet the time, and I am happy with the quality of Job,” he said.

Responding to the minister's concern on variation, Mouannes insisted that the company should be given the opportunity to have a meeting with the officials of the FCTA to discuss and settle the matter.

He assured the commitment of the Setraco to the execution of the project within agreed specifications.

