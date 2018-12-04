Pulse.ng logo
Wike sets up commission of inquiry on collapsed building

Wike sets up commission of inquiry on collapsed building

Wike also charged the members to ascertain whether the architectural, engineering and structural designs of the said building were undertaken by competent and licensed experts.

  • Published:
Wike sets up commission of inquiry on collapsed building play

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

(Guardian)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse of a 7-storey building at Woji road in New GRA, Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the building, which is under construction, collapsed on the workers on  Nov. 23, 2018, killing scores of them.

Wike also inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe the management of the Integrated Medical Industries Limited (Auto Disable Syringe).

The governor, at the brief inauguration ceremony, charged the members to identify the owner of the building and the holder of the certificate of occupancy to the plot.

He asked them to ascertain whether the construction of the building was covered by any valid or approved building plan and whether requisite approvals were issued by the appropriate ministry or agency, prior to the commencement of construction.

Wike also charged the members to ascertain whether the architectural, engineering and structural designs of the said building were undertaken by competent and licensed experts in relevant fields.

The governor charged the commission to ascertain whether appropriate and necessary tests, including soil tests, were carried out to ascertain the suitability of the site for the construction of a building of that calibre.

On the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the affairs of Integrated Medical Industries Limited, the governor charged the commission to ascertain how much the Rivers State Government had invested in the company

He charged members to also ascertain if funds and assets of Integrated Medical Industries Limited had been properly appropriated.

ALSO READ: Building collapse: Buhari condoles with people, govt of Rivers

Wike also charged them to identify the persons responsible for selling or converting properties of Integrated Medical Industries Limited into personal use.

In a remark, the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the collapsed building, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, assured the governor that the commission would execute its assignment as specified, and in line with the law.

“The assignment touches on the essence of humanity; we shall not disappoint the people of Rivers,” he said,

On his part, the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the affairs of the Integrated Medical Industries Limited, Justice Douye Green, thanked Wike for giving him the privilege to serve.

