Gov Wike set to send anti-grazing bill to Rivers assembly

Wike said this on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the inauguration of the Isaiah Odoli/Omerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

The governor said the Anti-Open Grazing bill will soon be sent to the State House of Assembly.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Kevin Ebiri, Wike said in addition to protecting farms and the people of the state, the bill is in line with the resolution made by the Southern Governors Forum.

The governor said, “You can’t go to the farm anymore, those who rear cattle, they’ll not allow your crops to grow. Let me say clearly, now that the House of Assembly has come back, we have to submit the bill on Anti-Open Grazing as we agreed in the Southern Governors Forum.

“So, that everybody must understand it, it’s clear, without any hesitation, we must do it to protect our farms, to protect our women, to protect our youths so that nobody will go and kill them.

In May, Southern Governors’ Forum placed a ban on open grazing of cattle across the southern region after a meeting in Delta State.

Conflict between herders and farmers caused by open grazing has in the past forced Oyo and Ekiti to create anti-open grazing laws in the past, but Monday’s announcement means they’re also now banned in Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Lagos.