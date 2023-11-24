ADVERTISEMENT
Wike set to partner with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

The minister stated that Abuja has all it takes to become a tourist city of the world in line with the eight-point agenda of Tinubu.

Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alfredo Ortiz & FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Wike stated this when the Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alfredo Ortiz, visited him in his office on Thursday, in Abuja.

“Mexico is a country noted for agriculture. A lot of the Mexicans in Nigeria are running a lot of agricultural firms.

“We, as FCT, have always wanted to partner with countries and companies that will contribute to the agricultural development of the FCT and of course tourism,” he said.

The minister said that Abuja has all it takes to become a tourist city of the world in line with the eight-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu. He explained that the eight-point agenda was designed to grow the nation’s economy, create jobs, wealth, reduce hunger, and bring women and youth to be part of the governance process.

He added that efforts were being made to ensure adherence to the rule of law with a view to attract investors.

“So, for us as a city, we are willing to partner with investors to develop our agriculture sector. Look at Abuja, there is available land for agriculture.

“The residents of Abuja want to see agriculture turning the economy around and providing employment for teeming youths.

“Bureaucratic bottlenecks will no longer be there. So, we are willing to partner with Mexican companies,” Wike stated.

The minister said that Mexico and Nigeria have a lot in common, adding that the two countries have what it takes to overcome their problems and set the nations on the frontline of economic development.

Ortiz assured Wike that with an enabling environment, Mexican investors would be willing to invest in the FCT’s agriculture sector.

