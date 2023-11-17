Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

Wike called for the partnership when the Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister said that the partnership with the South Korean company in the area of luxury hotels would support the development of the city and make it an attractive tourist centre.

He noted that currently, the only five-star hotel in the city is Transcorp Hilton with not much competition, adding that more luxury hotels were needed in the city.

“If we want to invest in tourism and we want to build a five-star hotel, what role can you play’?

“To assure you that we are ready, we are not going to give you land to sell.

“We will give you land and then we will ask you how many years do you think it will take you to be able to develop this five-star hotel,” he said.

Wike added that he would liaise with the Korean Ambassador to schedule a visit to the country and the construction company, to finalise details of the project for immediate action.

He assured Won-ju that there would be no impediments to the project, and that the land, the approvals, and other requirements would be taken care of by the FCT Administration.

“We will make sure that before the end of the year, we are able to visit Korea, particularly Daewoo.

“So, we will write to the ambassador of Korea to let him know, and then write to you, so we will be able to fine-tune it.

“That way I will be happy that there is something we can take home,” the minister said.

Responding, Won-Ju thanked Wike for the warm reception and promised to expedite actions on the partnership between Daewoo and the FCT.

“We are ready to overcome every challenge, and our Managing Director in Nigeria, Mr Taewon Jung will fully support the realisation of the partnership as soon as possible.

