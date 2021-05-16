RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike says killers of security operatives in Rivers have been arrested

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says gunmen responsible for the killing of security personnel in the state have been arrested.

Wike announced this in a state broadcast on Saturday evening, saying the culprits will face the full wrath of the law.

He said his government has put measures in place to check the recent attacks on security checkpoints and the killing of some security personnel in the state.

Thank heavens, those responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the State have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter venom of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally liable will escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.

“We wish to reassure every citizen and resident that we are able, willing and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our State from any person, group or quarters,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Wike while speaking on the recent decision of Southern Governors’ Forum to ban open grazing in the region, the governor maintained that nobody can stop him from implementing the resolutions in Rivers.

He said he had taken further steps to enforce the ban on open grazing in his state.

