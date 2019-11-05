Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike says it will be doubly difficult to end the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria because it has become a business.

Wike made the remarks when the Rotary International District 9141 Governor, Nze Anizor and other members of the club’s executive, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

“It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria. It is now a business. It has been commercialized.

“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be eradicated," Wike said.

A den of kidnappers

Wike’s oil rich Rivers is among a raft of states plagued by kidnapping in Nigeria.

Expatriates, politicians, government officials and businessmen have been reported missing and sometimes killed when ransoms aren’t forthcoming, in the delta and southern regions of Nigeria where poverty and inequality is rife and opportunities are few.

Citing security reports, Wike lamented that those involved in kidnapping range from 16 to 22 years of age.

He said: “Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicized.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the prevalence of kidnapping in Nigeria saddens him [Twitter/@GovWike]

“But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation. A few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge.”

The governor also called on Rotary Nigeria to enlighten youths on the dangers of cultism and kidnapping.

The governor urged citizens to be conscious of their environment and take measures to secure themselves since kidnappers use close workers, family members and associates as informants.

He commended Rotary Nigeria for its contributions to the development of Rivers State.

Wike promised that the state government will continue to partner Rotary to achieve its developmental goals.