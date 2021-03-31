Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he doesn't have any reason to travel abroad for a medical check-up because the State Government House Clinic is equipped with everything he needs for medical examination.

The governor said this on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, when a delegation of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike’s comment came at a time President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for a medical check-up in London.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri. Wike urged the council not to play politics with the approved quota for medical and dental schools in Nigeria.

Wike was quoted as saying, “The health care system in Nigeria requires very serious attention. It is unfortunate where we are. I don’t want to comment on people who are travelling for a medical check. I have not travelled for the past two years.

“If we have all these things here why do we have to travel. We have all it takes to provide it. Why will I go out to do my check (overseas) when I have all the facilities in Government House?

“I don’t need it. Everything that is required for me to undergo any test is here. The resources we have it. Why can’t we provide it for our people?”

Wike further promised to sign a contract for the construction of world-class cancer and cardiovascular diseases centre with Julius Berger.

He said the centre, which is expected to be completed within 14 months would boost the internal revenue of the state government.