Weeks after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State insulted traditional leaders in the state during a meeting, the governor says he respects the traditional rulers a lot.

During a recent quarterly meeting he summoned in Port-Harcourt, the governor dressed down the monarchs calling them sycophants.

However, during the installation of a former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, as the head of Achin War Canoe House of Kiniju town and admission as member of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, at National Field, Okrika on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Wike declared his respect for the traditional rulers in the state.

According to Punch, the governor said some politicians in the state are playing politics with traditional institution.

He said, ‘’I have great respect for traditional rulers because they are critical to the development of our state.

“It is regrettable that some politicians always want to play politics with the traditional institution. I am the only governor who has always declared open their quarterly meetings. It was not so in the past.”

Clarifying his remarks at the meeting where he was believed to have insulted the monarchs, Wike said he only asked them to carry their staff of office to prove they are not second class citizens.

“When I urge the traditional rulers to promote Rivers culture, it is not intended to disrespect them. We must promote our own culture. We must show we are Rivers people.

“Those playing politics with the traditional institution were the ones that balkanised the traditional institution in the state.

‘’What I said is, carry along your official staff of office, which distinguishes you as traditional rulers. Our traditional rulers must prove at all times that they are not second class citizens,” he said.

Wike, however, urged Sekibo to use his experience and contacts to add value to the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs.