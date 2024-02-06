ADVERTISEMENT
Wike says FCT Civil Service Commission to commence operation soon

Wike noted that the Civil Service Commission will allow career progression for civil servants in the FCTA to become permanent secretaries.

Wike disclosed this on Monday while inaugurating the construction of a five-kilometre dual carriageway in Kuje, Kuje Area Council of the FCT. The minister said the development would be the first in the history of the territory in line with the provision of the FCT Civil Service Commission (CSC) Law, 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike had in October 2023 announced President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the establishment of CSC for the FCT.

The minister had explained that the civil service commission, when established, would allow career progression for civil servants in the FCT Administration to become permanent secretaries. NAN reports that currently, career progression in the FCT civil service terminates at the directorship level.

Wike said: “Very soon the FCT Civil Service Commission will be announced. This has never happened before.

“Mr President means well for FCT. That is why you must continue to defend the mandate of Jagaban (Tinubu) because he means well for the entire country.”

The minister said that the move was in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, by giving hope to the people where all hope was lost.

The renewed hope agenda is not just on paper; the renewed hope agenda is practical because you can see it, you can feel it and you can touch it.

“I know that yes, things may not be as fast as we expect it but what is important is that Nigerians are beginning to rekindle their hope that things will change.

“It will take some time, but it is important that they have hope that things will change, and it has started changing from the rural areas,” Wike said.

The Minister added that the achievements being recorded so far were because of the overwhelming support of President Tinubu for the FCT administration.

“We are doing well because Mr President is behind us. Every request we make, he has always given to us. So, for us, we don’t have any excuse not to do what we are supposed to do,” he added.

On ending poverty and insecurity, the minister said that the FCT Administration is working with the area council chairmen to address the challenges irrespective of political party differences.

Poverty does not know the political party you belong to. So, we must work together to fight poverty.

“Insecurity does not know whether you are a rich man’s son or a poor man’s son. So, we must work together to fight insecurity.

“The council chairmen are working with us. Each time there is a problem we come together, and that is what is supposed to be,” he stated.

