Wike recalls how Justice Odili saved his political career

The Governor made this known at a thanksgiving mass organised to mark the 70th birthday and retirement of the honourable Justice.

The event was held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa, (CIWA) in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, May, 15, 2022.

Wike narrated what transpired in the 2004 incident in a press statement released in Port Harcourt at the weekend by the his Special Assistant on Media, Kevin Ebiri.

According to the Governor, Justice Odili interceded on his behalf when he informed her that his name had been excluded from those cleared to contest either as first term or second term chairmen of local councils in Rivers state.

Wike recounted how Justice Odili listened to him when he cried to her, and how she later relayed the complaint to her husband and former Rivers state governor, Dr Peter Odili.

The governor further explained that Justice Odili's manner of presentation convinced her husband to immediately act on the matter.

Wike said Dr Odili first invited the then state Chairman of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, to confirm the development before putting a call across to the then national secretary of the PDP, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

The statement read, “In 2004, that time the husband was the governor, so she was going to Bori Camp for women empowerment scheme. I was to run for second tenure as chairman of my local government (Obio-Akpor).

“Now, they were having lunch with her husband and the former State party chairman then, Prince Uche Secondus. And, I was told that my name had been removed on the list. So, I ran down to Government House.

“She had finished her own lunch, left her husband and was entering the vehicle. I said mummy I’m finished. She asked what happened, I said they’ve removed my name.

“She ran back straight to her husband and informed him. Her husband asked who removed his name. At that time, Secondus had left. The husband then called the security at the gate, they stopped Secondus and ask him to come back.“That was how I went back as second term chairman. For me, I can’t talk about my growth without mentioning her. If she was not around that day, to see the governor, you know is not an easy thing. Her being around that particular day saved my career in politics. And so that was how I grew from there to become what I am today.”