Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed security agencies to arrest anybody involved in the RevolutionNow protest in the state.

The RevolutionNow protest is a planned nationwide protest against the government scheduled to take place on Monday, August 5, 2019.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, Wike said Rivers State is not part of the protest "and whatever illegal agenda it seeks to pursue".

"Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest," the governor said.

Wike urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.

"All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action," Governor Wike said.

He said anyone who attempts to take part in the protest should also be prosecuted by security agencies.

The convener of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, August 3, for allegedly planning to forcefully overthrow the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also described the planned protest as a call that amounts to "treasonable felony and acts of terrorism".

He warned the organisers, sponsors, allies, supporters, associates and sympathisers of the protest to desist from embarking on it.

"The Police will work with other Law Enforcement Agencies and positive minded Nigerians to protect, defend and secure our public peace and space," he said.

The presidency also condemned the RevolutionNow protest, saying only an electoral process determines a change of government, not a forceful action.