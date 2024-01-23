ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike says unpainted taxis, buses to be banned in FCT to curb 'One Chance' crimes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike stated that the menace of ‘one chance’ had been brought down, as stricter measures were necessary to end the trend in FCT.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]
Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday. Wike explained that the move was to address the incidence of ‘one chance’ in the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘once chance’ involves criminals posing as taxi drivers who rob, assault, and sometimes murder their unsuspecting passengers. The minister, who said that the menace of ‘one chance’ had been brought down, added stricter measures were necessary to end the trend in the FCT.

We are not going to allow vehicles that are not painted with FCT colour and registered by the FCTA to ply commercial in the territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That way, you know the driver is certified by the FCT and the buses and the taxes were also approved by the FCT.

“When this is done, you as the passenger will not take the risk of going to enter any vehicle that you don’t even know,” he said.

Wike added that Uber operators would also need to register to operate in Abuja so that the government would know who the divers were. He also said that the drivers need to be certified and profiled by the security agencies, “this is a city, if you don’t have rules, there will be problems.”

The minister expressed concern that the capital territory does not have an official terminal where residents can go and board a bus to a specific destination.

That way, you know the drivers and the vehicle that you are entering.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But currently, everybody is just on the road. You are going to Nyanya, a car is on the road, you enter; you are going to Wuye, a car is on the road you enter.

“What we are trying to do in the 2024 fiscal year is to at least build three terminals for a start, so that we will know the buses and taxes that will carry people from such terminals.

“When this is done nobody will take the risk of going on the road to wait for a taxi. That way, you will be able to reduce crime,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police fire teargas at 16 sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers and their supporters

Police fire teargas at 16 sacked Plateau PDP lawmakers and their supporters

EFCC Chairman urges auctioneers to uphold probity, accountability in asset disposal

EFCC Chairman urges auctioneers to uphold probity, accountability in asset disposal

Bayero University debunks fake kidnapping report, assures community of safety

Bayero University debunks fake kidnapping report, assures community of safety

FG assures comprehensive rehabilitation for rescued Abuja kidnapped girls - Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG assures comprehensive rehabilitation for rescued Abuja kidnapped girls - Kennedy-Ohanenye

Wike says unpainted taxis, buses to be banned in FCT to curb 'One Chance' crimes

Wike says unpainted taxis, buses to be banned in FCT to curb 'One Chance' crimes

Former Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu's burial set for February 23

Former Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu's burial set for February 23

Jigawa agency conducts 5-day waste clearance, fumigation exercise in Gumel

Jigawa agency conducts 5-day waste clearance, fumigation exercise in Gumel

Pressure on housing prompts Canada to reduce admission slots for foreign students

Pressure on housing prompts Canada to reduce admission slots for foreign students

YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC

YPP denies collapsing its structures into APC

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished [Danne Institute for Research]

FCTA official warns drivers who beat traffic lights in Abuja will be punished

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy