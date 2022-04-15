Wike meets PDP stakeholders in Edo, Obaseki absent

Speaking during his visit, Wike said his ambition was not a pretext to negotiate for the party’s vice-presidential ticket.

“I’m not coming out to negotiate to be vice to anyone. I’m coming out to contest for the number one position in the country,’’ NAN quoted him as saying.

Speaking on insecurity, he said there needs to be more efforts channeled toward intelligence.

“There is a need to spend adequate money on intelligence to avert insecurity in the country. You don’t wait to allow events to happen before trying to tackle them.

“It, therefore, takes a committed leadership to ensure adequate security in the country.”

He said if he wins the party’s primary, he has the capacity to secure victory for the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

“We must have a candidate who listens to the grassroots. I have the capacity to face the All Progressives Congress in 2023,” he said.

“Give me the ticket and have your confidence that we will take over power in May 2023. Don’t allow anybody to disabuse your mind from voting for Wike. We cannot continue to give excuses why we are losing elections.

“Leadership should not be a cabal thing.”

The Rivers governor also visited the palace of Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin.

“I have come to Benin to talk to delegates of our party who will be part of our national convention on May 28 and May 29. The way our country has fared, Nigeria needs somebody that will see white and say it is white and see black and say it is black,” he said in his address at the palace.

However, Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, was absent at the meeting which held in his state.

It is not clear if Obaseki’s absence at the meeting was linked to the recent heated exchange between the two over the threat by Philip Shuaib, deputy governor of Edo, to leave the party.

Recall, in an interview with Channels, Shuaib had disclosed that he and Obaseki do not feel welcomed in PDP and were considering the possibility of defection.

Wike, reacting to Shuaib’s comments in the interview, said the deputy governor was being ungrateful to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which offered him and Governor Obaseki a platform to contest and win their second term in 2020 after they were barred by their former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) from contesting the party governorship primaries in Edo.