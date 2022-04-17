Wike lacks moral right to criticise Buhari over state pardon - Presidency

The duo of Dariye and Nyame had been found guilty of financial misappropriation during their time as governors between 1999 and 2007, and were duly convicted by the courts to Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Meanwhile, fortune smiled on the two former governors on Thursday, April 14, 2022, when the National Council of States chaired by Buhari met in Abuja and considered the state pardon for them and 157 others.

Reacting to the development, Wike criticised the decision, saying it ridiculed the judiciary which had found both men guilty of corruption.

He said this while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s delegates in Minna, Niger state, as part of consultations for his presidential bid.

He accused the Buhari-led government of being selective in its anti-corruption campaign, saying, “I want to tell you that this government is very deceptive and they have deceived us enough.

“You have big big people, you jail them after all the court proceedings and waste of money, then you ridicule the judiciary by granting them pardon.

“How will the international community look at us with these type of things we do. Look at the amount spent in the prosecutions and you wake up one morning and messed it up all because of politics.”

Wike argued that the reason behind the pardon was so that the two men could help the federal government to win the 2023 elections.

He said, “He obviously wants them to help him during the elections, he wants Dariye to help with Plateau while Nyame will work for Taraba.”

“If it is not for election purpose, why did he not grant pardon to the likes of James Ibori and Atuche?”

In his reaction, Shehu in a post on Facebook, condemned Wike's criticism.

He said the governor could have made his feelings known at the meeting where the state pardon was issued.

“I do not see the moral justification for Governor Wike’s criticism of the decision of the government to pardon Governors Dariye and Nyame at a meeting to which he was duly invited but did not attend.

“The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo who joined the Council of State meeting virtually switched off her camera so it was difficult to determine whether she sat behind the dark screen or just walked away after first joining.

“If the Governor felt so strongly about the pardons, the right was for him or his representative to sit through the meeting and assert views. This did not do. A press release after the meeting is bolekaja politics,” Shehu said.