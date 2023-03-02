Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Olatubosun said that the projects were part of the state government’s quest to boost its economy and create accessible road in the state.

The commissioner said that while the airport road and the park were executed by Kopek Construction Company, the Aviation Fuel Tank was in collaboration with the Bovas and Company Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olatubosun said that the Park project, on completion would create an additional economic impact in the state, while the inaugurated project would also be beneficial to residents of the airport road.

He added that the projects were expected to boost domestic economy, as well as industrialisation in the country.

“This is another opportunity coming to Oyo State, under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde.