ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, will on Friday join his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the completed Ibadan Airport Road project and the Aviation Fuel Tank Depot within the Airport.

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan
Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan that other project to be flagged off included the Omololu Olunloyo Park in Ibadan.

Recommended articles

Olatubosun said that the projects were part of the state government’s quest to boost its economy and create accessible road in the state.

The commissioner said that while the airport road and the park were executed by Kopek Construction Company, the Aviation Fuel Tank was in collaboration with the Bovas and Company Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olatubosun said that the Park project, on completion would create an additional economic impact in the state, while the inaugurated project would also be beneficial to residents of the airport road.

He added that the projects were expected to boost domestic economy, as well as industrialisation in the country.

“This is another opportunity coming to Oyo State, under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde.

“His administration has focussed on even distribution of infrastructure network in Oyo State,” Olatubosun said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi says Tinubu's reconciliation move won't stop him from going to court

Obi says Tinubu's reconciliation move won't stop him from going to court

Fayose believes 2023 presidential election was not rigged in any way

Fayose believes 2023 presidential election was not rigged in any way

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

UK congratulates President-elect Tinubu

UK congratulates President-elect Tinubu

Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

Tinubu, the master strategist, would definitely turn things around in Nigeria – Eneukwu

Tinubu, the master strategist, would definitely turn things around in Nigeria – Eneukwu

Tinubu’s victory, a win for democracy – Matawalle

Tinubu’s victory, a win for democracy – Matawalle

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS.

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS