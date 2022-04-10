RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike is a television Governor, Rivers NLC chairperson fumes

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour leader said Wike doesn't have a listening ear.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The Chairperson of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike is more interested in showmanship than governance.

Recommended articles

The Labour leader said this while commenting on issues surrounding the plight of workers in the state.

In an interview with a Punch correspondent, Itubo highlighted issues plaguing the Rivers states workers which include, lack of promotion, unpaid pension arrears and gratuities.

She said the state government under the leadership of Wike has continued to ignore their pleas despite several consultations.

Beatrice also accused Wike of being tone deaf deaf and lacked compassion for workers and retirees of the state.

She said all efforts by the Labour union to bring the governor to the negotiation table had hit a brick wall.

"The man (Governor Nyesom Wike) does not give labour the opportunity to talk. Does he look like somebody who wants to talk to labour?" she told Punch.

Beatrice claimed Wike is a showman who has continued to erect overhead bridges across the state to the neglect of other vital sectors including, education, health, and agriculture.

"He is a television governor and not people’s governor. He is also an overhead bridge governor. All other sectors are dead. Education, zero; health, zero; agriculture, zero; and welfare of workers, zero. Is it when we all die, then our spirits will begin to use the flyovers?"

On the presidential ambition of Wike, the labour leader expressed her doubts over the possibility of him ruling Nigeria.

"For now, with this present stance, I don’t think he can be the President of Nigeria. I am not saying he may not be, but he will not have my support and also the support of the workers of Rivers State," she said.

Beatrice then appealed again to the governor to begin payment of workers' gratuities, pension arrears, as well as promoting workers and increasing their salaries.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike is a television Governor, Rivers NLC chairperson fumes

Wike is a television Governor, Rivers NLC chairperson fumes

University Fees Crisis: Okowa’s intervention restores peace

University Fees Crisis: Okowa’s intervention restores peace

Angry reactions on Twitter over Tunde Bakare's Presidential declaration

Angry reactions on Twitter over Tunde Bakare's Presidential declaration

2023: Tunde Bakare declares for president, says I'm the best person to lead Nigeria

2023: Tunde Bakare declares for president, says I'm the best person to lead Nigeria

Mother, child hospital will be ready for inauguration this month— Okowa

Mother, child hospital will be ready for inauguration this month— Okowa

Osun PDP gets Caretaker Committee, 4 months before governorship election

Osun PDP gets Caretaker Committee, 4 months before governorship election

Gov Okowa highlights ways to reduce road crashes in Nigeria

Gov Okowa highlights ways to reduce road crashes in Nigeria

2023: Save Ebonyi APC from impending crisis, stakeholders tell Adamu

2023: Save Ebonyi APC from impending crisis, stakeholders tell Adamu

APC Lagos Spokesman eyes Mushin reps seat

APC Lagos Spokesman eyes Mushin reps seat

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].