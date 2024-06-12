Wike inaugurates 3.2km Kwali Road in FCT after 14-year abandonment

Wike named the road after the famous potter, ceramicist and educator, Ladi Kwali. He explained that the road was abandoned for 14 years, while the construction of the bridge along the roads was awarded six years earlier.

The minister described Kwali as one of the prominent Nigerians who used her creativity to bring fame and development to the FCT and the country. He explained that President Tinubu had particularly approved naming the road after Kwali for her contribution to the development of Abuja.

“Mr President said that it is very important that charity begins at home; that this road must be named Ladi Kwali Road,” he added.

He said that the road would be fitted with solar-powered streetlights and promised to deliver three strategic roads to the people of Kwali Area Council.

He said: “This road has been abandoned for how many years now? What you see today is the renewed hope agenda we are talking about.

“I am sure that most of you must have lost hope that you took your fate into your hands since no government will want to feel your plight, but Mr President had said do not lose hope, as he is here to bring your hope back.

“From what he has done on this road today, it shows that indeed, hope is coming back to our people.

“It is not about political parties, but Nigerians; it is about you, the Kwali people; it is about you, the Abuja people.

“It doesn’t matter where you belong, his ambition, his vision is to make Nigerians believe that their hope must come back, and that is why we have done what we have done today.”

The minister added: “This is not the only road we are doing in Kwali. Your chairman has announced the one that we are going to inaugurate soon, and there is another ongoing one.

“So, in this year alone, Kwali will have at least three roads.

“So, that is why we are saying, when you have the right leadership, you will get good results.

“I can tell you that Mr President is committed to changing the lives of all of us, to give us our hope that was lost.”

Earlier, Kwali Area Council Chairman, Danladi Chiya, said the newly inaugurated road connected the Kwali main town to the Abuja – Lokoja highway. Chiya thanked Wike and President Tinubu for completing the road which was unmotorable for over 14 years.

“This project has renewed our hope in Mr President because before now, we had lost hope, but now, he has brought hope to my people”, he said.