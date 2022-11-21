RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike hosts Kwankwaso in Port Harcourt

Ima Elijah

Wike is intentionally bromancing all PDP's rival parties, in the bid to further protest the Northern leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Why Kwankwaso in in Rivers State: The former Kano State governor is in Rivers State to inaugurate the Mgbutanwo Internal Roads in the Emohua Local Government Area on Monday (today), November 21, 2022.

What Wike has been doing: Governor Wike had in the last few months, invited several politicians from opposition parties to commission projects executed by his administration.

Who else has visited Rivers on Wike's invite: Recall that a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Adams Oshiomhole was in the State last Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to commission the 8th flyover located on Ada George road, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi also commissioned the 9th flyover at the popular Ikoku junction on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Port Harcourt Campus of the Nigeria Law School on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The G5 governors: G5 Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and other aggrieved members of the party have been clamouring for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, shortly after a northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, won the party’s presidential ticket.

The governors in the group include Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Wike hosts Kwankwaso in Port Harcourt

