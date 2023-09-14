Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

In a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, she questioned the executive authority of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, to unilaterally order large-scale demolitions.

Upon assuming office, Minister Nyesom Wike had pledged a vigorous campaign to demolish illegal structures across the FCT. However, Senator Kingibe noted the importance of a more cautious and comprehensive approach to addressing the issues facing the capital city.

"While I acknowledge that certain structures located on waterways and floodplains must be addressed, I believe that the Minister has not had sufficient time to thoroughly assess the complexities of the FCT. Random demolitions, without a holistic understanding of the city's dynamics, may not serve the best interests of our residents."

Senator Kingibe recognised the pressing issues within the FCT, including flooding due to constructions on flood channels and permissions granted for building estates on flood plains. She stressed the need for a more thoughtful and considered strategy to tackle these problems.

"I am not ruling out demolitions altogether," Senator Kingibe stated. "There are indeed many issues that require demolition. However, we must take a careful and measured approach. Now that I have been affirmed as the Senator representing the FCT, I assure you that the interests of our people will be my top priority."

The Senator highlighted the fundamental differences in her roles and Minister Wike's responsibilities. She emphasised that as an elected representative, she is directly accountable to the people of the FCT, while the Minister operates within a framework that involves collaboration with the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu.