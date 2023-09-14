ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

Ima Elijah

Senator Ireti Kingibe calls for caution in FCT demolitions by Wike.

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]
FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

Recommended articles

In a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, she questioned the executive authority of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, to unilaterally order large-scale demolitions.

Upon assuming office, Minister Nyesom Wike had pledged a vigorous campaign to demolish illegal structures across the FCT. However, Senator Kingibe noted the importance of a more cautious and comprehensive approach to addressing the issues facing the capital city.

"While I acknowledge that certain structures located on waterways and floodplains must be addressed, I believe that the Minister has not had sufficient time to thoroughly assess the complexities of the FCT. Random demolitions, without a holistic understanding of the city's dynamics, may not serve the best interests of our residents."

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Kingibe recognised the pressing issues within the FCT, including flooding due to constructions on flood channels and permissions granted for building estates on flood plains. She stressed the need for a more thoughtful and considered strategy to tackle these problems.

"I am not ruling out demolitions altogether," Senator Kingibe stated. "There are indeed many issues that require demolition. However, we must take a careful and measured approach. Now that I have been affirmed as the Senator representing the FCT, I assure you that the interests of our people will be my top priority."

The Senator highlighted the fundamental differences in her roles and Minister Wike's responsibilities. She emphasised that as an elected representative, she is directly accountable to the people of the FCT, while the Minister operates within a framework that involves collaboration with the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu.

"Minister Wike must work in tandem with the National Assembly and the President," Senator Kingibe explained. "He does not possess executive powers in isolation. It is crucial that we recognise the unique dynamics of the FCT and the collaborative efforts required to administer it effectively."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara Govt to include trad. rulers in policy implementation - Commissioner

Kwara Govt to include trad. rulers in policy implementation - Commissioner

Tinubu will address governance in healthcare sector - Presidency

Tinubu will address governance in healthcare sector - Presidency

Tribunal reserves judgment on dispute between Sule, PDP gov. candidate

Tribunal reserves judgment on dispute between Sule, PDP gov. candidate

IATA ranks Abuja, Lagos airports as most expensive over high taxes, levies

IATA ranks Abuja, Lagos airports as most expensive over high taxes, levies

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta

Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

NYSC fighting against gender based violence, inequality in Nigeria - DG

NYSC fighting against gender based violence, inequality in Nigeria - DG

Yahaya Bello is determined to make history beyond politics - Commissioner

Yahaya Bello is determined to make history beyond politics - Commissioner

Military neutralises 151 terrorists, apprehend 456 in 2 weeks - DHQ

Military neutralises 151 terrorists, apprehend 456 in 2 weeks - DHQ

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university