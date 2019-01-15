Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Tuesday announced a N30million business grant for the widows and wives of fallen heroes and war veterans of the Nigerian Legion in the state.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt, the governor noted that the grant would help the women expand their businesses and cater for their families.

He also announced a donation of N20 million to the Rivers State Branch of the Nigerian Legion, adding that the two donations would be effective after the legion made peace among themselves.

“When you settle your differences, N30 million business grant for the widows and wives of the fallen heroes and war veterans will be released, there will be a donation of N20 million for the Legion, in all, we are donating N50 million to the Legion, ” he said.

The governor stressed that the State Government had redeemed its pledge of N100million to the Legion.

“We have since redeemed our pledge to support the State Veterans Trust Fund with the sum of N100 million, to cater for the socio-economic needs of members of the State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion," the governor said.

Wike stated that the State Government had also delivered a 32-seater coaster bus to them, to ease the transportation challenges facing them.

He noted that the state government had to honour the legacy of both the past and present members of the nation’s armed forces, who had either served or still serving for their contributions to the course of peace and national cohesion.

The governor stressed that Nigeria deserved a total defeat of Boko Haram instead of technical defeat.

“The Federal Government, therefore, needs to do something more pragmatic to boost the morale of our troupes, reverse the embarrassing setbacks and defeat Boko Haram,’’ he added.

The representative of the Nigerian Legion, Borah Thompson, commended Gov. Wike, for his commitment towards the welfare of fallen heroes and war veterans.