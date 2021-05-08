RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike condemns killing of police officers in Rivers, says he won’t succumb to secessionists

Wike expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.
Following the attack on police formation in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has said that no amount of intimidation or barbaric attacks would make the state succumb to secessionists.

Wike condemned the attack while presiding over an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the state security council also condemned the attacks on security personnel in the state.

In the statement, the governor expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks,” he stated.

Wike also urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, saying the security council has taken measures to secure the State.

