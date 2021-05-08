Wike condemns killing of police officers in Rivers, says he won’t succumb to secessionists

Wike condemned the attack while presiding over an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the state security council also condemned the attacks on security personnel in the state.

In the statement, the governor expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks,” he stated.