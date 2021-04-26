RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Wike condemns 'barbaric, dastardly' attack on security personnel in Rivers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has strongly condemned “the barbaric and dastardly” attack on security personnel along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike
Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike Pulse Nigeria

Wike made this known on Sunday in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt.

Recommended articles

He said: “There is no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the state.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences.’’

The governor, who charged the security agencies to be vigilant, said that the government and people of Rivers “are in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult times of this unwarranted and mindless violence’’.

The governor also demanded that perpetrators of the attack must be fished out and brought to justice.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation