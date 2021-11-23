Wike commends military for success on war against terrorists, bandits

Gov. Wike noted that greater success on winning the war against the level of carnage Boko Haram and Bandits could be more achieved by deploying more military strategies, which is better than media publicity.

“When you’re winning a war, the people will feel it. When people are secured, you don’t need to go to television to tell them that they’re secured. They’ll know from the environment that there are a lot of changes going on and that is the way Nigerians believe that, yes, we are winning the war against insurgency,” he said.

Wike pointed out that the prevailing peace in Rivers State was achieved because of the existing cooperation between all the heads of security with the state government.

According to him, Rivers people are comfortable and feel safe in their communities, and they can go about their normal business without the undue molestation from outlaws.

He also assured the Nigerian Air Force of continuing the existing cordial relationship between it and the state government that started from the administration of Dr. Peter Odili.

Wike also called on members of the military task force deployed to arrest illegal oil bunkerers to find a better and environmentally friendly way to destroy bunkering sites in the State.

He said it is time the Nigerian State considers the damage caused by activities of crude oil thieves to the economic mainstream of the country and treat them as treasonable offenders.

Wike noted that it is not only the wastage of the economy that is witnessed, but the degradation that the environment also suffers as a result of that which impact negatively on rural communities in Rivers State in particular.

In his speech, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, said he is on an operational visit to 115 Special Operation Group in Rivers State, and decided to pay a courtesy visit on the Governor, who has contributed immensely to the functioning of their base in Port Harcourt.

Amao commended the governor for the good work he has continued to do in Rivers State in terms of provision of infrastructure.