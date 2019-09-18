Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has praised his counterpart in Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, saying he has never discriminated against members of opposition parties.

Wike is a member of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Fayemi, a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Wike gave the commendation on Wednesday, September 17, 2019, at the inauguration of the ultra-modern Rumuwoji market in Port Harcourt.

The inauguration of the market was part of the activities to mark the governor’s 100 days in office.

Wike said he invited Fayemi to the inauguration as the special guest of honour at the event because of his exemplary leadership.

“My brother, the Chairman of NGF, Governor Fayemi is a great leader. He has never discriminated against opposition parties. He sees everybody as partners in progress,” he said.

“He is one of the few leaders who understand that a political party is a vehicle to get into government and that party affiliation should not bring animosity, especially when development is the focus.”

The governor also commended Fayemi for intervening during the recent mosque demolition saga in the state, saying the Ekiti State governor called him regardless of their party affiliation.

He said, “He called me when he heard about the development. He came here and intervened in the matter, not minding our political party affiliation. That is leadership. And such a leader should be encouraged”

In his remark, Fayemi in turn commended Wike for engaging in several projects in Rivers state.

He said Wike earned himself a nickname 'Mr Project' because of his people-oriented action.