Barely two-days after Governor Nyesom Wike relaxed restriction on religious gatherings in Rivers State, the governor has rescinded his decision on Easter celebration in the state.

Wike had earlier encouraged Christians in the state to have Easter Church Services with their full congregation on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The governor had also enjoined Muslim faithful in the state to observe Jumaat prayers on Friday, April 10, 2020.

He said, “All Moslem faithful should observe Juma’at prayers in their mosques or prayer grounds throughout the State and pray for the peace, forgiveness and the blessings of Allah upon the State.

“Sunday 12th April 2020 — all Christians should have Easter Church Services with their full congregation and pray to God to forgive us of our sins, continue to intervene in our affairs and protect the State and our people from the Coronavirus”.

But in a statement on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim said the state government reversed the decision after due consultations with eminent clergymen, well-meaning Nigerians and civil society groups.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, churches should stick to the 50 persons per service to maintain social distancing.”

As of Friday, April 10, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said Rivers State had two cases of coronavirus.