The governor made the call at the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, emblem and appeal fund launching ceremony on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He cautioned that creation of factions in the legion would not engender unity.

“I am surprised that up till now you have two factions in the Nigerian Legion in Rivers State simply because the state government gave a grant of N100million to the legion last year, a major crisis broke out,’’ he said.

He called on them to reconcile for the sake of their members in a bid to forge ahead in one accord.

Wike who launched the emblem for N10million, said that the 23 local government areas of the state would launch the emblem with N23million.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, stressed that the celebration was a reminder to the country of the role played by the military in uniting the country.

Kobani called on Nigerians to donate for the sustenance of the families of the fallen heroes and war veterans.

The representative of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State, Assistant Commander Ekwueme Francis lauded the governor for releasing N100million for scholarship scheme for children of the fallen heroes.

Francis however noted that it was unfortunate that the fallen heroes and war veterans were not genuinely appreciated by other members of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that high-point of the occasion was the decoration of the governor with the official emblem.