Wike bids farewell as 74 directors bow out of FCTA, FCDA

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, stated this in Abuja on Sunday, at an event organised in their honour.

Wike said that the FCT Administration would continue to tap from their experience and expertise to accelerate growth and development in the federal capital, Abuja.

Represented by the acting Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Udom Atang, the minister expressed optimism that the wealth of experience of the retirees would be of great value to the administration.

He said that the batch of the retirees were among the earliest staff of the FCTA and FCDA, and, therefore, played crucial roles in building Abuja from scratch to its current state.

He said that because of their institutional knowledge and experience, the FCTA would be reaching out to them for in-house training to coach and mentor the younger ones.

According to him, nobody can do it better than those who have been here before.

The minister restated the FCTA’s commitment to improve the welfare of staff under the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the current administration.

Also speaking, the acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, commended the retirees for dedicating a significant portion of their lives to public service.

“These directors have exhibited exemplary leadership, dedication, and professionalism throughout their tenure, serving as beacons of integrity and commitment to the welfare and progress of the FCTA.

“Their unwavering dedication has contributed to the advancement of our administrative processes, the implementation of crucial policies, and the successful execution of numerous projects that have transformed the landscape of the FCT,” Ahmadu said.

Some of the retirees who spoke to journalists on the sideline of the event encouraged those still in service to build on their achievements for accelerated growth and development of the territory.

One of them, Dr Matthew Ashikeni, urged those in service to focus more on adding value to the system, rather than what they can gain from it.

Ashikeni, who retired as Director, Special Duties at the FCT Health and Environment Secretariat, also tasked the government to invest more in primary health care to attain universal health coverage.

