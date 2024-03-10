ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike bids farewell as 74 directors bow out of FCTA, FCDA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 74 retirees bowed out of service in the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike [NAN]

No fewer than 74 Directors have bowed out of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), having clocked 60 years of age or 35 years in service.

Recommended articles

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, stated this in Abuja on Sunday, at an event organised in their honour.

Wike said that the FCT Administration would continue to tap from their experience and expertise to accelerate growth and development in the federal capital, Abuja.

Represented by the acting Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Udom Atang, the minister expressed optimism that the wealth of experience of the retirees would be of great value to the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the batch of the retirees were among the earliest staff of the FCTA and FCDA, and, therefore, played crucial roles in building Abuja from scratch to its current state.

He said that because of their institutional knowledge and experience, the FCTA would be reaching out to them for in-house training to coach and mentor the younger ones.

According to him, nobody can do it better than those who have been here before.

The minister restated the FCTA’s commitment to improve the welfare of staff under the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the current administration.

Also speaking, the acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, commended the retirees for dedicating a significant portion of their lives to public service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These directors have exhibited exemplary leadership, dedication, and professionalism throughout their tenure, serving as beacons of integrity and commitment to the welfare and progress of the FCTA.

“Their unwavering dedication has contributed to the advancement of our administrative processes, the implementation of crucial policies, and the successful execution of numerous projects that have transformed the landscape of the FCT,” Ahmadu said.

Some of the retirees who spoke to journalists on the sideline of the event encouraged those still in service to build on their achievements for accelerated growth and development of the territory.

One of them, Dr Matthew Ashikeni, urged those in service to focus more on adding value to the system, rather than what they can gain from it.

Ashikeni, who retired as Director, Special Duties at the FCT Health and Environment Secretariat, also tasked the government to invest more in primary health care to attain universal health coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 74 retirees bowed out of service in the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IBEDC gives reasons for power outages, apologises to customers

IBEDC gives reasons for power outages, apologises to customers

We're finding it difficult to feed, Abuja housewives decry high cost of living

We're finding it difficult to feed, Abuja housewives decry high cost of living

NDLEA seizes illicit drugs concealed in vehicle engine, arrests 2 grandpas

NDLEA seizes illicit drugs concealed in vehicle engine, arrests 2 grandpas

Blackout: AEDC accused of aggravating suffering of consumers in FCT

Blackout: AEDC accused of aggravating suffering of consumers in FCT

Wike bids farewell as 74 directors bow out of FCTA, FCDA

Wike bids farewell as 74 directors bow out of FCTA, FCDA

Padding: Presidency confirms NASS added ₦1.27tn to 2024 budget

Padding: Presidency confirms NASS added ₦1.27tn to 2024 budget

Akpabio under fire for engaging Fubara in political spat at Wigwe's funeral

Akpabio under fire for engaging Fubara in political spat at Wigwe's funeral

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Labour Party supporters

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator