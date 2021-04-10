Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reportedly placed a ban on the proposed meeting of the United Igbo Community in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The meeting comprising Igbo residents in Rivers, was scheduled to hold today, Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The state government claimed the meeting was banned ‘to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the area’.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, the governor directed security agencies to ensure that the planned meeting does not hold.

Recall that in October 2020, during the nationwide #EndSARS protests, Wike declared a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo after a police station was attacked by hoodlums.

The governor during the crisis also declared a N50 million bounty on one Stanley Mgbere, who is said to be the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, in the state.