Wike approves revocation of houses sold by FCT but converted to other uses

News Agency Of Nigeria

FCTA official added that owners of the properties have been informed and given notices to revert to the original land uses but failed to comply.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday. Galadima recalled that the Federal Government in 2005 initiated the monetisation programme because of the cost of maintaining the houses.

He explained that the houses were sold to the occupiers so that they could maintain them. He, however, said that after some time, some of the beneficiaries converted the houses from residential to other uses.

This, according to him, constitutes so much burden in terms of city administration and management that this administration felt it cannot condone any longer.

“It is on this note that the minister has approved and directed that all owners of such properties should revert the use of the properties to its original and designated land use which is residential.

“Failing to comply with this directive as from November 1, the house is considered as revoked.

“We are given such persons and individuals to the end of October to revert to original uses, otherwise from November 1, they should consider such properties as revoked and returned to FCTA,” he said.

The director said that so far, the department has recorded more than 111 cases of land use conversion in respect of the sold houses, cutting across all the districts of the capital city. He added that owners of the properties have been informed and given notices to revert to the original land uses but failed to comply.

According to him, once these houses are revoked the FCTA will decide the next line of action.

“The minister has also directed that owners of properties, particularly along major streets that have converted their properties to other uses without approval should either revert to original use or pay contravention charges.

“Anyone that fails to comply with such a directive, the administration will take appropriate action, which may include revocation.

“It is on this note that we felt it wise to inform the public of the decision and directive of the FCT Administration with regards to the indiscriminate conversion of land uses in FCT.

“This is done to maintain the sanctity of the Abuja Master Plan.

News Agency Of Nigeria
