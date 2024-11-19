ADVERTISEMENT
Wike approves ₦1.1bn compensation for property owners on Airport road - Kuje

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister expressed confidence that the Court of appeal complex project will be completed and handed over in September 2025.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, after he inspected the structures, comprising about 13 buildings, including some factories along the road corridor, earmarked for demolition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six-lane dual carriage expressway from Airport Road to Kuje was being executed by Arab Contractors.

The minister said that the ₦1.1 billion would be approved immediately to fast-track the delivery of the project.

“I have come here to see for myself the report on the valuation of what I was supposed to pay.

“When I got the files for approval, I said, look, it would be proper for me to see for myself the kind of structures which I was going to pay.

“So, I am happy with what I have seen. I will immediately approve the amount so that the Federal Capital Development Authority can start paying the compensation.

“I am going to make the ₦1.1 billion available so that the contractor will not find any excuse to delay the project,” he said.

The minister, who earlier inspected the ongoing construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal and the feeder road to the edifice, expressed satisfaction with the pace of the projects. He expressed confidence that the Court of appeal complex project would be completed and handed over in September 2025.

Wike also said that the feeder road, Asuquo Okon Road (Road CN8), from Obafemi Awolowo Way (Arterial Road N5) to Olusegun Obasanjo Way (Arterial Road N1), was expected to be delivered in May 2025.

He said that the project included adjoining roads within the sector centre in Daki Biyu District.

“I am very impressed with what we saw this afternoon. It is progressing as expected.

“By the grace of God, we believe that in September 2025 the contractor will have handed over the structure.

“I also inspected the construction of the road leading to that edifice and the contractor is also doing everything possible to see that he beat the May 2025 timeline,” the minister said.

