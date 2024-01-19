Wike announces arrest of bandits' informants in FCT

The former Rivers State Governor disclosed during a town hall interaction with the Gwagwalada area council chairman, traditional rulers, security operatives, and residents of the Gwagwalada area council in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Though he refused to divulge the number of suspects arrested or where and when the arrest was made, Wike assured the Gwagwalada residents not to panic as there would be an improvement in the security situation in the FCT in the coming days.

Addressing the residents' concern about inadequate security presence in the area, the minister directed the FCT Commissioner of Police to immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council.

This is the second visit Wike is making to FCT area councils to dialogue with residents and proffer possible solutions to the insecurity in the nation's capital.

The Minister held a similar meeting with residents of the Bwari Area Council of the FCT on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The FCT has become a hotbed for kidnapping for ransom in recent weeks. Gunmen invaded the Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse-Alhaji Area of Abuja, kidnapping 10 residents and killing others, including a 13-year-old teenager, Folashade Ariyo.