Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has accused the Nigerian Army of running illegal bunkering in his state.

According to Premium Times, the governor accused the General Officer Commanding the Army’s 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Jamil Sarham of raising a team of soldiers to steal and sell petroleum products in the region.

The governor said, “The GOC has his own team now doing oil bunkering for him because he wants to be chief of army staff while receiving a team of military personnel from ‘Operation Delta Safe’ on Wednesday. “If you give that kind of person chief of army staff, what kind of security would we have in this country?”

“He cannot be removed here because they know the role he is playing for them: sabotaging our security architecture.”

Wike also accused Sarham of releasing confidential security briefings to criminals.

“We would have security meetings, he will release it to criminals. And the chief of Army staff will leave the man here because he is playing their role.”

The governor alleged that the army has been an obstacle in his effort to "reduce crime to the barest minimum,” in Rivers State.

However, the GOC, Sarham has refused to comment about the allegations.

According to Premium Times, Sarham admitted the allegations were “grievous,” but said he had not received clearance to make a public statement as of 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

The Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, told the online news platform that he could not comment on the allegations.