Ex-APC accuses Wike of plot to block allocation to LGs in Rivers

Segun Adeyemi

Frank also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent Wike from initiating actions that could harm democratic institutions in the state.

Nyesom Wike [Facebook]
Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, October 7, Frank alleged that Wike plans to secure a court injunction to stop monthly allocations, claiming that the elections violated court orders.

"Wike is putting finishing touches to plans to secure a kangaroo court order to stop monthly funds allocation to local government councils in Rivers State. This must not be allowed to happen," Frank stated, urging Wike to find other ways to resolve his issues with Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Frank also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent Wike from initiating actions that could harm democratic institutions in the state, drawing parallels with former President Olusegun Obasanjo's move to withhold funds from Lagos councils during Tinubu's governorship.

"The anti-democratic tendency of Obasanjo must not be allowed to repeat itself in Rivers State," Frank argued.

READ ALSO: Anambra, Rivers, Zamfara and 17 states that won't benefit from LG autonomy

Addressing the Judiciary, Frank urged judges not to entertain what he described as "frivolous prayers" from Wike's allies, warning that the court's involvement could reverse Nigeria's democratic progress.

"Any action capable of truncating democracy in the country, similar to ongoing scenarios in some West African States, must be avoided," he cautioned.

Frank also criticised the police for allegedly siding with the APC in the state's political disputes, and he encouraged Rivers citizens to resist any attempt to hinder the democratic process.

He congratulated the residents for successfully electing local council representatives and encouraged them to continue supporting Governor Fubara despite political opponents' "evil machinations."

