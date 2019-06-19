A 28-yr-old woman, Suliat has on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, told her husband, Lateef, to return her virginity and good health if she wants to divorce her.

The woman reportedly stated her condition before an Iseyin Grade C Customary Court, where the husband had gone to file for divorce over “frequent public embarrassment.”

Lateef said the of harassing him at his workplace and social functions in the presence of his friends.

He added that he had to move out of their matrimonial home due to his wife’s behaviour.

Responding to her husband’s allegation, Suliat said she was charmed by Lateef before she agreed to marry him.

“Ideally I will not marry this type of human being, if not for the charm he used on me.

“I was looking for the charm to help my business grow and he told me that he will need to get some hairs from my private part and also make love to me, that was how I found myself married to him.

“When I got to his house, my business boomed and he also made a lot of money too and we got it renewed twice but now my health is deteriorating and he now moved out of the house.

“He must look for a way to return my virginity and my health before he can say he wants to leave me.”

The court’s President, Chief Raheem Adelodun, the case would be put on hold until the health condition of Suliat improves.