The Wife of Plateau Governor, Mrs Regina Lalong, on Friday in Jos organised a Christmas party for children from Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) camps and orphans in the state, as part of her activities to mark the Yuletide.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the children were drawn from 16 orphanages and IDPs camps from Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Lalong said the event was organised to share love with the less privileged children, saying they represented the society as its future, and so, should always be celebrated.

” This is a season of love to give to those in need and to remind us to always reflect on the implications of both our official and personal actions in order to protect the children from difficult circumstances.

“I want to remind these children that they can rise above their circumstances and that is why they were specially chosen for this occasion,” she said.

She said peace was paramount to ensure the progress and future of children in Plateau and urged residents of the state to ensure peaceful celebrations during the season and beyond.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Grace Yaro, the State Coordinator of orphanages, thanked the governor’s wife for the kindness shown to the children and appealed to her to provide a special intervention for the children, saying such initiative would give them hope in life.

Blessing Sani, a nine-year-old girl from an IDPs camp in Riyom Local Government Area, thanked Lalong for her kindness, saying she was excited interacting with children from other parts of the state while praying for God’s blessings and protection for Mrs Lalong.

NAN reports that highlights of the event were gifts of school bags from the wife of the governor comprising Mathematical sets; story books; food flasks and exercise books, amongst others, given to the children.

Other activities included dancing competitions and gifts from Santa Claus for the children.