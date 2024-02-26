Wife of Kebbi Governor boosts women entrepreneurs with ₦10 million donation

She donated at the closing ceremony of a two-day Ramadan Funfair organised by the association at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair drew participants from across North-Western States. The governor’s wife said the gesture was meant to encourage women to stand on their feet and ensure their participation in various trades.

She urged the conveners of the funfair to ensure that every participant benefitted from the grant for them to boost their businesses. The governor’s wife observed that the event had achieved its set goals and objectives, considering the number of participants as well as the level of engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging the women not to be discouraged, the governor’s wife encouraged them to be up and doing to become employers of labour. Earlier, the convener, Hajiya Maryam Bello-Bala, said the essence of the programme was to provide a platform for women to showcase their trade talents and to encourage women's participation in various businesses.