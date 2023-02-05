Why you must protect your votes - Apostle Suleman advises Nigerians

The Apostle equally encouraged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the protection of the votes becomes necessary in order to avoid rigging and other manipulation of the election result.

Suleman said that Nigerians must go out en mass to their polling units across the country, cast their votes, and wait for the votes to be counted and the results transmitted.

He said that they must be vigilant and ensure that they take photographs and record every moment at polling stations as evidence in the case of manipulation.

“This coming election will be a deciding factor for generations unborn, we have never had it so terrible, especially this past few weeks.