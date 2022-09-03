RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why work was halted on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo has said work on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line was suspended due to insecurity and vandalism of railway properties along the corridor.

Why work was halted on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line - FG.
Why work was halted on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line - FG.

Recommended articles

He spoke while on inspection tour of the project in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Sambo said China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCEC), the contractor handling the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the project, had complained of attacks on its workers along the Abia State axis.

“I am very displeased by these acts, and I condemned it in strong terms.

“In the history of Nigeria, no administration has invested more in rail infrastructure like the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I call on the media and the judiciary to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that these economic saboteurs are not only exposed but prosecuted and sentenced speedily to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

The minister dismissed as fake, news being circulated that funds meant for the Eastern rail line was diverted to other projects.

“The progress made so far is from the 15 per cent of the counterpart funding by Nigeria while the 85 per cent to be provided by foreign partners is still negotiated,” Sambo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya

High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya

Why work was halted on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line - FG

Why work was halted on Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line - FG

13 injured as driver plunges into drainage in Kogi

13 injured as driver plunges into drainage in Kogi

Terrorism charges: We're ready to defend Kanu on October 11 - Legal team

Terrorism charges: We're ready to defend Kanu on October 11 - Legal team

Peter Obi doesn't plan to step down for Atiku - Campaign teams

Peter Obi doesn't plan to step down for Atiku - Campaign teams

Why we're interested in Nigeria's fight against corruption - US

Why we're interested in Nigeria's fight against corruption - US

PDP crisis: Wike and his team jet off to UK for another round of meetings

PDP crisis: Wike and his team jet off to UK for another round of meetings

Bandits ransack Zamfara mosque, abduct worshippers

Bandits ransack Zamfara mosque, abduct worshippers

Peter Obi risks disqualification over Labour Party crisis in Lagos

Peter Obi risks disqualification over Labour Party crisis in Lagos

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags