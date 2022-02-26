Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, videos emerged online depicting the NDLEA agents in what looked like a confrontation with some residents of the area.

Soon afterwards, rumours began to swirl around that the agency had gone to the Lagos Island to cause mayhem.

In swift reaction, the NDLEA in a short message on its official Twitter account explained that the operatives went to the Petty area with the intention to arrest a female drug kingpin.

The agency, however, didn't reveal any details about the suspect but said she was arrested alongside five others with almost 6,000kg of drugs.

"A lot of fake narratives have been going on on what happened at Petty area of Lagos Island earlier today. Please disregard them.

"Truth is our operatives went for the arrest of a major drug kingpin and we got her and 5 others with almost 6,000kg of drugs despite attacks on our me," tweeted NDLEA.

As seen in the clips online, pandemonium ensued in the area when the NDLEA operatives arrived. The affected areas are Patey, Dumare, Tapa, Freeman and its environs.

In one of the videos seen by Pulse, the sound of bullets rented the air as some hoodlums engaged the operatives in a face-off.

It was gathered that some casualties were recorded from the shooting but Pulse can't independently substantiate those claims.

Barely 24 hours ago, the agency had declared that the identity cards carried by its operatives also serve as arrest warrants.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, made this known during a Space session held on the agency's official Twitter account on Friday, February 25, 2022.