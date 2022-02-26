RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The anti-narcotics agency has come out to explain why its operatives stormed the Petty area of Lagos Island.

The suspects arrested in the raid on Lagos Island by the operatives of the NDLEA. [Twitter: NDLEA]
The suspects arrested in the raid on Lagos Island by the operatives of the NDLEA. [Twitter: NDLEA]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has given explanations on why its operatives stormed the Petty area of Lagos Island.

Recommended articles

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, videos emerged online depicting the NDLEA agents in what looked like a confrontation with some residents of the area.

Soon afterwards, rumours began to swirl around that the agency had gone to the Lagos Island to cause mayhem.

In swift reaction, the NDLEA in a short message on its official Twitter account explained that the operatives went to the Petty area with the intention to arrest a female drug kingpin.

The agency, however, didn't reveal any details about the suspect but said she was arrested alongside five others with almost 6,000kg of drugs.

"A lot of fake narratives have been going on on what happened at Petty area of Lagos Island earlier today. Please disregard them.

"Truth is our operatives went for the arrest of a major drug kingpin and we got her and 5 others with almost 6,000kg of drugs despite attacks on our me," tweeted NDLEA.

As seen in the clips online, pandemonium ensued in the area when the NDLEA operatives arrived. The affected areas are Patey, Dumare, Tapa, Freeman and its environs.

In one of the videos seen by Pulse, the sound of bullets rented the air as some hoodlums engaged the operatives in a face-off.

It was gathered that some casualties were recorded from the shooting but Pulse can't independently substantiate those claims.

Barely 24 hours ago, the agency had declared that the identity cards carried by its operatives also serve as arrest warrants.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, made this known during a Space session held on the agency's official Twitter account on Friday, February 25, 2022.

It came days after the agency came in for heavy criticism over the conduct of its operatives during search and arrest operations.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

Ukraine crisis: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. tells Russia

Ukraine crisis: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. tells Russia

Fuel scarcity persists as long queues resurface in Abuja

Fuel scarcity persists as long queues resurface in Abuja

Obaseki's aide gives reasons for dumping PDP for APC

Obaseki's aide gives reasons for dumping PDP for APC

It's better to hustle with ASUU than face war, racism abroad - Shehu Sani

It's better to hustle with ASUU than face war, racism abroad - Shehu Sani

Citizens Unite for Osinbajo inaugurated in Lagos

Citizens Unite for Osinbajo inaugurated in Lagos

Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election

PDP to challenge impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor in court

PDP to challenge impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor in court

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs