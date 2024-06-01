Why we suspended helicopter landing levy – FG

Odutayo Oluseyi, Head, Press and Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Oluseyi said that the collection of the levy was temporarily halted to allow the ministry to address pressing concerns raised by industry players.

“We want to set the record straight here by stating that the Minister, Mr Festus Keyamo, (SAN), temporarily suspended the project to take a deeper look into issues raised by stakeholders.

“Contrary to reports, this suspension does not cancel the concession and mandate granted to the consultants responsible for collecting the levy.

“Instead, a comprehensive review is underway to address issues and develop a forward-thinking approach.

“A specially constituted committee, comprising representatives of the ministry, its relevant agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria and the International Oil Companies (IOCs), is working to achieve this goal,” the official said.

According to him, the committee’s primary objective is to develop a workable framework for implementing compliance with landing levy payments, ensuring a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

“By doing so, the industry can move forward in a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding,” he said.

He said that the committee’s recommendations would be crucial in shaping the future of helicopter landing levy collection and ensuring a sustainable and thriving aviation industry.

“Accurate reporting is central to the progress of the project.

“By doing so, we can foster a more informed and supportive environment for the aviation industry to thrive.

“Let’s embrace this opportunity for constructive dialogue and collective growth. We urge all stakeholders to remain calm and supportive, as we work together toward a resolution.

“The aviation industry is a vital sector that deserves our collective effort to ensure its continued growth and success,” Oluseyi stated.

