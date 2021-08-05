Why we seized 200 bags of fertiliser in Adamawa - Nigerian Army

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Haruna Sani, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Yola.

While dismissing speculations that the soldiers were selling seized fertiliser to farmers in Adamawa, the statement declared that such never happened.

The News Agency 0f Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madagali has border with Sambisa forest and the most hit areas by insurgents in Adamawa.

It assured that the allegation would never distract the NA from safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.

“In order to put the record straight, it is pertinent to state that in Adamawa State there is currently a ban imposed on the importation of urea (fertiliser) by the state government.

“The development is as a result of the activities of terrorists, who use fertiliser to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) for their criminal activities.

“Sequel to the ban by the state government, troops intercepted defaulters who were conveying about 200 bags of the banned product.

“The Nigeria Army have since handed over the seized fertilisers to the Nigerian Police,” the statement read in part.

It said the NA remains a professional institution that was focused on safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, in aid of civil authority when called upon to do so.

According to the statement, the troops would not be distracted by mischief makers who indulge in illegitimate activities that compromise security.

It therefore advised the general public to disregard the mischief, saying it is a calculated attempt to misinform the public.