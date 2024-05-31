Why we performed creditably under Tinubu’s administration – Olympic Committee

Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer (PRO), NOC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the Habu Gumel-led had ensured the continuous existence of peace and harmony among the Olympic community in the country.

“NOC has ensured regular flow of information to the National Sports Federations, stakeholders as well as the media at home and abroad.’’

Nezianya said that the near success story of Team Nigeria athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games arose from the financial support from the NOC to all national federations involved in the qualifiers.

He also said that the interest of the current administration in sports necessitated the increase in medals won by the country at international competitions.

“We recorded a successful outing at the 13th African Games held in Accra, Ghana this year, where Nigeria won more medals (121 medals of 47 gold, 34 Silver and 40 bronze) than in previous Games to place overall second.

“Nigeria finished in fourth position at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023 after Team Nigeria won eight medals which comprised of six gold and two silver medals.

“The performance was led by athletes such as Destiny Agbo, who won gold in the Women’s Discus Throw, and Samuel Ogazi, who won gold in the men’s 400m.

“Faith Okwose also set a new Games Record in the women’s 100m final, with a time of 11.26 seconds.

“Nigeria also participated in its first-ever Winter Youth Olympics in January this year after becoming the first African country to qualify, with six athletes competing in curling, and challenging European athletes.’’

According to him, NOC has achieved 90 per cent success in the accreditation process of all athletes, coaches and officials preparing for the Olympics.

The public relations officer said the NOC also secured the Games Village for Athletes and Hotels for high-profile officials.

He further told NAN that the NOC had secured the official clothing and kitting company for Team Nigeria for the Olympics.

“Actively Black, a U.S.-based sports apparel company, is the official clothing and kitting company for Team Nigeria for the Paris Olympics.”

NAN reports that Actively Black is a black-owned, diaspora-owned brand that was founded in 2020 by former basketball player Lanny Smith.

The company has been growing rapidly and has already reached a valuation of 30 million dollars in 2021 and has also collaborated with Disney on “Black Panther”.

Speaking further, Nezianya listed the successful completion of the Mini Olympic Village at Amuwo Odofin with sporting facilities like basketball and handball courts, as well as football pitch soccer there, as other achievements of NOC.