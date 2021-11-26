RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why we have not commenced night patrols – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said its personnel would require specialised training on firearms handling ahead of its commencement of night highway patrols.

Why we have not commenced night patrols – FRSC [Daylightreporters]
Why we have not commenced night patrols – FRSC [Daylightreporters]

Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Project Implementation Office, Kingsley Agomoh said this In Abuja on Thursday while answering questions at a seminar organized by the Bureau of Public Reforms.

Recommended articles

He said that although the Commission had been given the licence to carry arms, it would only do so after the specialised training.

“It is one of the reasons we have not started work at night“, Agomoh said while answering questions on traffic management at night.

He however assured that the FRSC has upgraded its devices and facilities to handle traffic emergencies and save lives.

“We are not just concerned about making arrests of drivers not using seatbelts, making calls while driving, speeding and other traffic infractions.

“The FRCS watches out for all measures to prevent road traffic accidents,“ the Assistant Corps Marshal said.

He however said it was impossible for personnel of the commission to be on every road, and appealed to Nigerians to also contribute in ensuring safer roads at all times.

The public should report issues as they occur to help reduce fatalities, he added.

Agomoh said the FRSC has one of the best ambulance services in the country stationed on major highways to offer medical assistance to road crash victims.

“For each ambulance,15 calls can be received simultaneously, it has a generator, fire extinguisher.

“It has a central monitor, paramedics and radiographer for immediate request; feedbacks and other essential devices to arrest emergencies. They are technology driven.”

On the menace of heavy duty vehicles on roads, Agomoh said the corps had adopted measures to reduce the risk they pose to motorists, including stopping them from travelling when the need arise.

This, he said, was to reduce traffic congestion and fatalities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

Passengers influx: NRC set to add more coaches to Warri-Itakpe route

Passengers influx: NRC set to add more coaches to Warri-Itakpe route

UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students

UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students

Reps concerned 'Mkpuru Mmiri' drug addiction is destroying youths in southeast

Reps concerned 'Mkpuru Mmiri' drug addiction is destroying youths in southeast

Zamfara alleges irregularities in cash transfer programme, urges FG to investigate

Zamfara alleges irregularities in cash transfer programme, urges FG to investigate

Czech President hospitalized again after positive COVID test

Czech President hospitalized again after positive COVID test

Regulator approves vaccines for 5-11-year-old children in EU

Regulator approves vaccines for 5-11-year-old children in EU

Engaging with people should be politicians’ major concern – Osinbajo

Engaging with people should be politicians’ major concern – Osinbajo

NLC rejects ₦5000 stipend to replace fuel subsidy

NLC rejects ₦5000 stipend to replace fuel subsidy

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]