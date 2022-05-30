RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why we arrested former Zamfara governor- EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it arrested former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara over alleged involvement in the N84 billion fraud allegation against the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris.

An authoritative source in the EFCC disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The source said the Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional, Mr Anthony Yaro was also arrested alongside the former governor.

He said the duo were arrested on Sunday over their alleged role in the fraud allegation.

According to the source, Yari who was picked up at about 5 pm on Sunday, allegedly benefited to the tune of N22 billion through Finex Professional.

The source said the amount was paid to one Akindele by the former AGF from the N84 billion through Finex Professional.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the former AGF was arrested on May 16 over alleged diversion and laundering of N84 billion.

Verified intelligence reports showed that Idris, allegedly raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

Reports said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

