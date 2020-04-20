By April 13 when President Buhari announced an extension of the lockdown in the three aforementioned states, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to 323 across twenty states.

At the time of publishing this editorial, 627 persons have been diagnosed with the virus in Nigeria, with 21 deaths and 170 recoveries.

Without the lockdown, restriction of movement and the closure of non-essential businesses and places of worship in high-risk Nigerian cities, the numbers would have been a lot more, especially in densely populated Lagos with its chaotic transport system, overcrowded markets, streets and malls.

Though there has been an appreciable level of compliance with the lockdown directives across Nigeria, there have also been disturbing images of people flouting this rule.

We have seen a state governor who had just recovered from COVID-19 worshipping in a crowded mosque, and a few other governors have relaxed the lockdown directive in their states for religious gatherings. Groups of regular Nigerians have also been seen in public exercising in close proximity.

There have also been reports of people flagrantly disobeying the lockdown and hitting the streets for a drink or two while mingling and exchanging droplets as they go along.

Across the world, lockdowns, social and physical distancing have been scientifically proven to flatten the coronavirus curve while slowing down the spread of the pandemic. If we intend to beat COVID-19, lockdowns have got to be lockdowns. That means everyone has to stay at home and venture out when only absolutely necessary for essential assignments.

As President Buhari rightly puts it; “This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Today, the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus.

“By sustaining these measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, we can take control and limit the spread of the disease. Fellow Nigerians, follow the instructions on social distancing. The irresponsibility of the few can lead to the death of the many. Your freedom ends where other people’s rights begin.”

If we all intend to get back to work and have our lives back as soon as possible, we have to collectively agree to follow the protocols as communicated by scientists and behave as though we all have the virus.

