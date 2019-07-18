Bibra Warmate, a shop attendant, who was assaulted by Senator Elisha Abbo has refused to appear before the Senate ad hoc committee.

According to Punch, a source said that negotiation for a possible out-of-court settlement between the senator and his victim has begun.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of senate ad committee that was set up to look into the incident, Senator Sam Egwu said earlier that both the owner of the shop and the victim refused to appear before the committee.

When contacted to explain why she failed to appear before the Senate Committee, Warmate directed Punch correspondent to a spokesperson.

When the spokesperson was called, a lady who identified herself as Warmste’s lawyer said: “I can categorically tell you that there is no such negotiation and that the matter is in court. We have an action against him (Abbo) in court. We are suing him.”

However, top sources claimed that negotiation is ongoing between Senator Abbo and Warmate to ensure that the matter is settled out of court.

Pulse understands that efforts to reach Abbo proved abortive as his line was switched off.

Meanwhile, due to the failure of the alleged victim to appear before Senate, the ad hoc committee has requested for more time to complete its assignment on the case.

Chairman of the panel, Sen. Sam Egwu (Ebonyi- PDP), made the request at Wednesday’s plenary, relying on Order 43 of the Senate.

He particularly said additional time would enable his committee gather more information to diligently do the investigation and report back to the Senate.

He, however, decried the refusal of some of those who appeared before the panel to furnish it with needed information, on the fear of prejudice of the Court.