Why Tinubu should ban human hair importation – Reno Omokri

Omokri, speaking on Twitter, criticised Nigerians, attributing their consumer choices as a significant factor affecting the local currency.

The Naira witnessed a sharp decline, plummeting by 42% against the US dollar within two days, as reported by FMDQ data.

Tuesday's exchange rate hit an all-time low of ₦1,482.57 per US Dollar, marking a 9% or 133.94 loss compared to Monday's closing rate of ₦1,348.63.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omokri, a former special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, expressed his concern about Nigerians' inclination toward foreign airlines rather than supporting local carriers on international routes.

He pointed out that the recent payment of a billion dollars to foreign airlines could have been retained within Nigeria if citizens opted for domestic carriers like Air Peace.

Highlighting the impact of import decisions, Omokri stressed, "Containers on the high seas coming to Nigeria with things we can produce in Nigeria are killing the Naira."

He further urged President Tinubu to take action, proposing a ban on human hair importation, claiming that Nigeria spends more on human hair than on books.

ADVERTISEMENT